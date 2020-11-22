1/
Lois Marie (Waggoner) Moore
Ledyard - Lois Marie (Waggoner) Moore, 92, formerly of Ledyard, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at W. W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. Her husband, William Wade Moore, predeceased her in December of 2013.

A private graveside service will be held in Avery-Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date in the spring. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the New London Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
