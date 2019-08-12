|
|
Mystic - Lois Meyers, 82, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10 at Avalon Heath Care Center at StoneRidge in Mystic.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Theodore Meyers, in 2012. Lois is survived by her daughter, Toby Flanagan and her husband, Kevin Flanagan; three grandchildren, Patrick Flanagan and his wife, Kerri Flanagan, of Waterford, Timothy Flanagan of Key West Fla., and Katelyn Livingston and her husband, Grant Livingston of Waterford. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Trey Flanagan of Waterford.
Born in Northampton Mass. Nov. 11, 1936, Lois was the daughter of the late Julia and George Schubach of Easthampton, Mass. Lois graduated from Northampton School for Girls, Westfield State College, and then went on to earn a master's degree from Springfield College. She taught music in Agawam, Northampton, and Boylston, Mass. She then relocated to Connecticut, where she taught in Waterford and Ledyard, and was named Teacher of the Year in 1989. Her full-time teaching career spanned 37 years. Lois was also an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart University where she developed a Multicultural and Human Diversity curriculum.
After retiring to Key West Fla., she continued to teach music at Mary Immaculate Star of the Sea and at Wesley House Early Childhood Center. Lois was also the choir director of Metropolitan Community Church and was an active member of Literacy Volunteers of America in Monroe County, Fla. where she served as board president for many years.
Since moving back to Conn. in 2016, Lois continued with her love for music and teaching and started a Chimes Choir inwhich many residents of StoneRidge participated.
Throughout her life, Lois enjoyed entertaining friends and family, was an avid traveler, and a lifelong learner.
The family wishes to thank the entire StonerRidge Community and staff, including Top Sail and Avalon Health Care Center for their support and kindness over the past few years.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the Chart Room at StoneRidge at 186 Jerry Browne Rd, Mystic, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois' memory to the StoneRidge Scholarship Fund, 186 Jerry Browne Rd. Mystic, CT 06355.
Published in The Day on Aug. 12, 2019