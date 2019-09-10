Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Lois Schenking

Lois Schenking Obituary
East Lyme - Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, Lois Schenking, beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully with her family at her side.

She taught in the East Lyme school system for over 30 years before her retirement in 1999.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. There will be a Memorial/Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Neilan & Sons.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lois can be made to the . A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 10, 2019
