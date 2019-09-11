|
East Lyme - Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, Lois Schenking, beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully with her family at her side. Lois was born May 4, 1941, in Celina, Ohio to Edward and Marie Schenking.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Celina, Ohio and graduated from Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio in 1963. She was a school teacher in Celina school district for several years before moving to New London. Lois went on to pursue her master's degree in Education at Southern Connecticut State University and taught in the East Lyme school system for over 30 years before her retirement in 1999. Lois enjoyed bowling, traveling and was a true lover of dogs. She was an avid Nascar fan and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
Lois is survived by her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Schenking of East Lyme; and her brother James Schenking and sister-in-law Jane Schenking both of Waterford; as well as four nephews, James Schenking Jr., Mark Schenking, David Schenking, and Thomas Schenking; along with five grandnieces; and one grandnephew.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. There will be a Memorial/Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Neilan & Sons.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lois can be made to the .
Condolences may be shared on Lois' memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019