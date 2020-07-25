New London - Lois Severini of New London passed away peacefully July 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1928, in York, Pa.



She was predeceased by her oldest daughter Pamela Severini Santoro. She is survived by her daughter Julie Severini Parent and son-in-law Todd Parent; daughter Barbara Severini; grandchildren Sarah Hume, Derek Severini, Chris Skipper, Melanie Chagnon, and Zachary Chagnon; and great-grandchildren, Corbin Vachon-Parent, Anglaise and Dominic Skipper, Jack Chagnon Jr., Derek Severini Jr. and Devin Severini.



A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Chapel in Uncasville. Date and time to be announced. The service will be recorded for those unable to attend.



