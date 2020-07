Or Copy this URL to Share

New London - Lois Severini of New London passed away peacefully July 19, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 2, 2020, at Calvary Chapel, located at 126 Sharp Hill Road in Uncasville. We ask that those attending wear masks. For questions call 860-848-7400 or Julie Severini-Parent at 860-335-6535.



