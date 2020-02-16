|
|
Old Saybrook - Loisann "Lois" B. Huntley, 70, formerly of Old Lyme, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Lois was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of William and Frances Brookman. She married William Huntley in 1970; he predeceased her in 2017. She is survived by her daughter Meredith Huntley of Cambridge, Mass.; extended family; and many close friends she valued as family.
Lois graduated from Lesley College with a bachelor of science degree in 1971, and earned advanced degrees in education from the University of Connecticut. She was a teacher in the Norwich school system for 30 years from 1974 to 2004. Her career included teaching students with special education needs at Greenville Elementary School and Uncas Elementary School and eighth graders at Kelly Middle School. Lois was an innovative and creative, student-centered teacher. She joined Project Search Gifted and Talented and served all the district's elementary schools. Lois's career ended at Uncas Elementary School, a place near and dear to her heart. With colleague Richard Clement, she developed Project Learn Workshop which placed students at the center of their goal-oriented, project-based learning. Lois was very interested in music, art, dance, literature and history. She shared these interests with her 5th-graders by creating Club 5 where students enjoyed learning dances related to different historical times.
Not only did Lois's teaching career focus on instructing and nurturing learning in young people, but in adults, too. She and Clement shared Project Learn Workshop with other educators. Lois mentored other teachers and served as an assistant principal before her retirement in 2004. In 1997, Lois was awarded the Technology and Learning Teacher of the Year award by Microsoft. This award was created to recognize outstanding teachers and their innovative use of technology in the classroom.
After retirement, Lois focused on her beloved sheltie dogs and community volunteering. With her dogs she entered countless agility trials and earned many awards. The special friendships she made in the agility community brought her joy. For many years, Lois found a fit for her love of art and history as a docent at the Florence Griswold Museum. When she moved to Old Saybrook, Lois focused on providing pet therapy for several organizations: the Old Saybrook and New London libraries where children could read to her dogs; the University of Connecticut at Avery Point where students could reduce the stress of exams by relaxing with a dog; and to various hospice locations where residents received comfort interacting with Lois's shelties.
Throughout her adult life, Lois enjoyed theater- and concertgoing and watching sports with her many friends. Train trips to NYC with her daughter Meredith for ballet, theater or concerts were treasured by Lois. And all who knew Lois will remember her generous spirit, her humor and her laugh.
A Celebration of Life for her will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Connecticut Humane Society or the AKC Canine Health Foundation.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxolflyme.com for tributes and more service information.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020