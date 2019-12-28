Home

Lorelei I. Bray

Lorelei I. Bray Obituary
Mystic - Lorelei I. Bray, 62, of Mystic died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after a brief illness from breast cancer with her family by her side.

Born in New London, she was the daughter of the late James T. Schalla Sr. and Irene (Klewin) Schalla.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Carlton F. Bray Sr; her two sons, Shawn K. Bray of Pawcatuck and Carlton F. Bray Jr. of S.C.; numerous brothers and sisters; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Lorelei will be held at a later time.
Published in The Day on Dec. 28, 2019
