Rockport, Mass. - Lorelei Rose Ruben went to be with her Lord and Messiah Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Orchard Grove Nursing Facility in Uncasville. Born Aug. 22, 1932, in New York City to Dr. Rolph and Rose Ruben. She grew up in Fall River, Mass. and graduated from Durfee High School. She earned a Certificate of Bible from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill. and a bachelor's degree in Languages from Gordon College, Wenham, Mass. Up until last year, at age 86, she was pursuing her master's in creative Writing at UMASS Boston, Mass.
She is survived by her children, David Ruben of Rockport, Mass.; Sarah (Ruben) Eales and her husband David of Port St. Lucia Fla.; her sister, Elisabeth (Ruben) Abrams and her husband William of Colchester; her nieces, Judy Abrams, Susan Abrams and Rachel Olson, all of Colchester. She was predeceased by her parents; and brother Stephen Ruben.
Lorelei was the proprietor of and main performer in her "Marionette Workshop", where she wrote the scripts, designed and made many of the puppets and marionettes and their costumes, as well as the staging. Each performance was tailored to individual audiences of all ages and taught a life-lesson. For several years her children assisted with the puppets. Lorelei performed puppet shows around Massachusetts, particularly in Gloucester and Rockport and was a frequent performer at First Night in Rockport.
Lorelei was an active member of the National Senior Games Association. She was an avid competitor in several venues, including shotput, badminton, race walking, and swimming, earning several Gold Medals.
Lorelei was a maverick who lived life with flair and passion. She was extremely creative, resourceful and always ready to meet a challenge "head-on". Classical music was one of her passions, and she loved playing piano and singing, especially J.S. Bach. She loved traveling throughout Europe and Okinawa, Japan where her daughter was stationed with the Marines.
Most of all, Lorelei loved her Lord. She was a Messianic Jew who believed that Yeshua (Jesus) is the Messiah and she shared her faith freely.
Lorelei donated her body as an anatomical gift to Harvard Medical School, Mass. for scientific research. She did not want a Memorial Service.
We are most grateful to the kind and compassionate staff Orchard Grove Rehabilitation Facility in Uncasville; Hospice of SE CT and Seacoast Rehabilitation Facility in Gloucester, Mass. Lorelei did not want a funeral service, so friends and colleagues can remember her at a gathering being planned for a future date.
Published in The Day on Sept. 20, 2019