Sebring, Fla. - Lorene V. Flynn-Lenington, of Sebring, Fla., went home to Jesus, July 29, 2020. Born in New London Nov. 28, 1951, she is survived by her husband Wayne; sister Cynthia; son Michael; daughter Heather; stepsons, Douglas and Jason; grandson Dylan; granddaughters, Haley and Audrey; and great-granddaughter Chloe. Lorene was predeceased by her father Laurence; mother Betty; son Jay; and brother Craig.



She was an amazing person who led an amazing life, and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.



