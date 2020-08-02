1/1
Lorene V. Flynn-Lenington
1951 - 2020
Sebring, Fla. - Lorene V. Flynn-Lenington, of Sebring, Fla., went home to Jesus, July 29, 2020. Born in New London Nov. 28, 1951, she is survived by her husband Wayne; sister Cynthia; son Michael; daughter Heather; stepsons, Douglas and Jason; grandson Dylan; granddaughters, Haley and Audrey; and great-granddaughter Chloe. Lorene was predeceased by her father Laurence; mother Betty; son Jay; and brother Craig.

She was an amazing person who led an amazing life, and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.

Published in The Day on Aug. 2, 2020.
