Lorenzo Adilio Mejia
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Lorenzo Adilio Mejia, 55, of New London passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Lorenzo was born in El Salvador July 15, 1964, to Consuelo Rivera and the late Rafael Mejia. He immigrated to the United States as a young adult in pursuit of the "American Dream". Lorenzo worked endlessly for Illiano's Pizzeria and Roman Delight for over twenty years. In 2015, his dream came to reality when he became the proud owner of Valentino's Restaurant in Ledyard. Lorenzo's commitment and dedication to his new restaurant was his joy, he shared that joy with his family and friends. As he was devoted to his love of cooking, he was known for his smile while cooking and enjoying quality time with his family and friends.

Lorenzo "Papa" is survived by Jackie Mejia who he referred to as "My Love", his loving wife of 28 years. In addition to his wife, Lorenzo leaves his four children and their families, Amanda from his first marriage, Emily and husband Jaime Dip of New Jersey, Carlos and his fiancée Karissa Girard and their daughter Kingsley of New London, and Alicia and Angelica of New London. Lorenzo also leaves his three brothers in New York; nieces and nephews; as well as numerous family members; his favorite four legged child "Minnie"; and friends.

All funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to, The Ledyard food Pantry, 724 Colonel Ledyard Hwy., Ledyard, CT 06339. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London has been entrusted with his care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved