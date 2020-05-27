New London - Lorenzo Adilio Mejia, 55, of New London passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



Lorenzo was born in El Salvador July 15, 1964, to Consuelo Rivera and the late Rafael Mejia. He immigrated to the United States as a young adult in pursuit of the "American Dream". Lorenzo worked endlessly for Illiano's Pizzeria and Roman Delight for over twenty years. In 2015, his dream came to reality when he became the proud owner of Valentino's Restaurant in Ledyard. Lorenzo's commitment and dedication to his new restaurant was his joy, he shared that joy with his family and friends. As he was devoted to his love of cooking, he was known for his smile while cooking and enjoying quality time with his family and friends.



Lorenzo "Papa" is survived by Jackie Mejia who he referred to as "My Love", his loving wife of 28 years. In addition to his wife, Lorenzo leaves his four children and their families, Amanda from his first marriage, Emily and husband Jaime Dip of New Jersey, Carlos and his fiancée Karissa Girard and their daughter Kingsley of New London, and Alicia and Angelica of New London. Lorenzo also leaves his three brothers in New York; nieces and nephews; as well as numerous family members; his favorite four legged child "Minnie"; and friends.



All funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to, The Ledyard food Pantry, 724 Colonel Ledyard Hwy., Ledyard, CT 06339. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London has been entrusted with his care.



