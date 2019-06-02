Niantic - Loretta D. Ballotte, 97, of Main St., Niantic passed away May 26, 2019.



Her husband, Paul J. Ballotte, died in 1988 after 42 years of marriage. She leaves one son, Paul (Chuck) J. Ballotte of East Lyme and one sister, Bernice T. Faneuf of Marlborough, Mass. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth T. Ballotte; three grandsons, Neil, Justin and his wife Elizabeth, and Christopher; and one great-grandson, Charles.



She was predeceased by her sister, Permelia T. Henrickson; and five brothers, Alfred, Raphael, Leonard, Bernard and Henry.



She was born in Worcester, Mass., daughter of Hector M. and Leah J. (Berard) Counoyer and lived in Holden, Mass. most of her life prior to moving to Niantic.



Mrs. Ballotte graduated from the former Holden High School and Becker Junior College. She worked at The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company in Worcester, Mass. for 23 years, retiring in 1985 as an Administrative Assistant. She is a former member of St. George's Catholic Church in Worcester, it's Women's Guild, the Alpha Retiree's Club of Paul Revere, The Holden Council on Aging and Worcester's Mechanics Hall. She enjoyed traveling, photography, crossword puzzles and her apartment in Niantic overlooking the bay where she would walk the boardwalk, the beach looking for sea glass and various businesses in the village that were close by.



There are no calling hours and burial will be private at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church, Niantic, CT.