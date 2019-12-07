|
Waterford - Loretta Marie Zahaba, 81, of Waterford, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven.
She was born Aug. 13, 1938, in New London the daughter of Raymond John and Eleanor (Szalkowski) Boldrighine. A 1957 graduate of New London High School, she was employed for many years as an operator at SNET.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Zahaba; two daughters, Debra-Ann E. O'Mara and her husband Darrin of Waterford and Susan E. Lomastro and her husband Joseph of Narragansett, R.I.; a son Steven M. Zahaba of Hudson Falls, N.Y.; a sister Joanne Boldrighine; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will recieve relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
Interment will be private.
Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2019