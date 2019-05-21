|
New London - Lori Ann (White) Crowley died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Waterford due to health problems.
She was born Sept. 25, 1960, in New London to Elden "Whitey" and Shirley (St. Cyr) White.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26th, at Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) 99 Huntington St., New London, with funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT 06385
Published in The Day on May 21, 2019
