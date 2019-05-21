Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Lori Crowley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Ann Crowley


1960 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Lori Ann Crowley Obituary
New London - Lori Ann (White) Crowley died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Waterford due to health problems.

She was born Sept. 25, 1960, in New London to Elden "Whitey" and Shirley (St. Cyr) White.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26th, at Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) 99 Huntington St., New London, with funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT 06385
Published in The Day on May 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.