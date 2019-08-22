Home

Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mystic - Lori K. (Etlinger) Martins, 51, of Milford, Mass. passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at her home and was surrounded by the love of her family. She was the daughter of Mary (Doherty) Dewey of Mystic and the late Richard Etlinger. She was a graduate of the Ledyard High School class of 1986.

Lori was a loving, caring and selfless mother, wife and sister who adored her family above all else.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA.
Published in The Day on Aug. 22, 2019
