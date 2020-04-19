|
Niantic - On a day when millions of Christians celebrate the Easter holiday, Lorise "Lori" Andersen, formerly of Old Lyme, wife of Gregory Andersen passed quietly and peacefully into her heavenly kingdom after a 15-year-long illness April 12, 2020. Lori was the youngest child of Lebanese immigrants, Michael and Linda (Anthony) Raad of Norwich.
She held strong values of family commitment, culture, a deep love of her Catholic faith and a belief in the importance of education. After graduating from Norwich Free Academy, she graduated from Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University) with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and a master's degree in reading from Eastern Connecticut State University. For 38 years, she taught in the Montville Public Schools, first as a third-grade teacher at Mohegan Elementary School and then as a reading/ language arts consultant at the elementary school level (K-6) at Fair Oaks and Dr. Charles E. Murphy schools.
Lori loved teaching children to read and brought joy to many in creating workshops and other activities for her peers and students. She was involved in many educational activities. She started a Title I reading/math lab and created many school-wide reading incentive programs including the Montville Loves to Read program. Her two most rewarding accomplishments were introducing a grade one early intervention reading program in the Montville district and starting an early literacy movement in K-3 classrooms. Lori also was involved in providing programs for parents and children, such as Connecticut Loves to Read Day, Books for Newborns, Books in Shelters and other programs.
She was president of the Eastern Connecticut Reading Council in 1988-89. Lori was recognized by the International Reading Association and Eastern Connecticut Council for her Exemplary Service in the Promotion of Literacy in 1998, and was honored as Montville's 2003-2004 teacher of the year. She was also the second semi-finalist for the 2003-2004 Connecticut teacher of the year. Lori was involved in the Connecticut Reading Association, International Reading Association, National Education Association, Connecticut Education Association, Montville Education Association, New England Reading Association and New England Reading Conference Committee. She was on the executive board of the Connecticut Association for Reading Research and was a liaison to the Connecticut Reading Conference Committee. She was also a member of the New London County Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut. Lori said, "it was an honor to be given the opportunity to prepare our children and young adults for the future."
Lori loved to travel, and she and Greg traveled with their friends on cruises in the Caribbean Islands and took trips to Europe and the Mediterranean. Lori enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward to holding dinner parties and celebrating the holidays with her family. Lori was a member of Christ the King Church in Old Lyme. She had volunteered to prepare food and sometimes served food for The Montauk Avenue Soup Kitchen in New London and The Shoreline Soup Kitchen in Old Lyme.
In addition to her husband of over 47 years, she is survived by her daughter, Allison Andersen and her partner Scott Andrews, of Natick, Mass.; her brother Edward Raad and his wife, Jean of East Hampton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Dolores Raad and Mary Jane Smith.
The family members would like to express their deep gratitude to the healthcare workers for their care over the past several years. Special thanks goes to Dr. David E. Walker for his care for Lori and support to the family over the years, Atria Crossroads Place, Crescent Point at Niantic and Hartford Healthcare at Home (Hospice Care).
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Old Lyme Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library, 2 Library Lane, Old Lyme, CT 06371 or Friends of Animals, 777 Post Road Suite 205, Darien, CT 06820.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020