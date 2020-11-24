1/
Lorraine B. Arseneault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Lorraine B. Arseneault, 80, of Groton, beloved wife of the late Edward Arseneault, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born in Springvale, Maine she was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Stott) LaRose and lived in Groton for many years.

Lorraine was retired from the Town of Groton as a Bus Aide for Special Needs children. A parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Mystic, Lorraine was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Gardner (Nancy) and Mary Fillion (Thom); her adopted daughter, Sherri Underwood; grandchildren, Nicole (James), Erin (Matt), Brittney (Justin), Kerrie, Stephanie, Bryan and Joshua; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Janice Seavey. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rachel.

A Mass will be celebrated at a later time at St. Patrick Church. A private burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, with family and close friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved