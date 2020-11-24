Groton - Lorraine B. Arseneault, 80, of Groton, beloved wife of the late Edward Arseneault, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, following a brief illness.



Born in Springvale, Maine she was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Stott) LaRose and lived in Groton for many years.



Lorraine was retired from the Town of Groton as a Bus Aide for Special Needs children. A parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Mystic, Lorraine was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.



She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Gardner (Nancy) and Mary Fillion (Thom); her adopted daughter, Sherri Underwood; grandchildren, Nicole (James), Erin (Matt), Brittney (Justin), Kerrie, Stephanie, Bryan and Joshua; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Janice Seavey. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rachel.



A Mass will be celebrated at a later time at St. Patrick Church. A private burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, with family and close friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store