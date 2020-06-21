Paul and I were very saddened to hear of Lorraines passing. She is a friend that we met through the Thames Club, and from Day 1 of our membership Lorraine always welcomed us in with a big smile and open arms. She was interested in so many things , and conversation with her was always rich. I will always cherish her generosity of encouragement and support, of my art.

She will be missed at the Thames Club... when the music begins...I will smile knowing she is still dancing .

Patty Nunes

Friend