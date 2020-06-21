Paul and I were very saddened to hear of Lorraines passing. She is a friend that we met through the Thames Club, and from Day 1 of our membership Lorraine always welcomed us in with a big smile and open arms. She was interested in so many things , and conversation with her was always rich. I will always cherish her generosity of encouragement and support, of my art.
She will be missed at the Thames Club... when the music begins...I will smile knowing she is still dancing .
New London - Lorraine E. Allen, of New London died Friday morning June 19, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Berlin, Germany the daughter of Albert and Ursula Ullman. She was married to Douglas Allen, who died in September 2015.
Lorraine retired from Pfizer, where she was employed as the head of grants and contracts. She was a member of the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, the New London Lodge of Elks, the Thames Club and the Rotary Club of New London and active in civic affairs.
She is survived by her daughter Heather Wydler and her husband Steven, of New London; and grandchildren: Duncan and Sebastian Alonso and Josephine and Robert Wydler.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at All Soul's Unitarian Universalist Congregation at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to All Soul's Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 19 Jay Street, New London, CT 06320. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.