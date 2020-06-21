Lorraine E. Allen
1944 - 2020
New London - Lorraine E. Allen, of New London died Friday morning June 19, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Berlin, Germany the daughter of Albert and Ursula Ullman. She was married to Douglas Allen, who died in September 2015.

Lorraine retired from Pfizer, where she was employed as the head of grants and contracts. She was a member of the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, the New London Lodge of Elks, the Thames Club and the Rotary Club of New London and active in civic affairs.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Wydler and her husband Steven, of New London; and grandchildren: Duncan and Sebastian Alonso and Josephine and Robert Wydler.

A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at All Soul's Unitarian Universalist Congregation at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to All Soul's Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 19 Jay Street, New London, CT 06320. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Paul and I were very saddened to hear of Lorraines passing. She is a friend that we met through the Thames Club, and from Day 1 of our membership Lorraine always welcomed us in with a big smile and open arms. She was interested in so many things , and conversation with her was always rich. I will always cherish her generosity of encouragement and support, of my art.
She will be missed at the Thames Club... when the music begins...I will smile knowing she is still dancing .
Patty Nunes
Friend
June 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Lorraine's passing. We enjoyed so many events together at the Thames Club over several years. She will be sadly missed. And
Mary Lou Chichester
Friend
June 20, 2020
Lorraine contributed a great deal to the Thames Club and was extremely proud of having served as one of its presidents and remaining active after her tenure.
May she Rest In Peace.
Jim & Pat Giordano
Friend
June 20, 2020
Lorraine was a lovely woman. She and Doug were a fun loving couple who would dance the night away at Thames Club events. She always had such a delightful smile. She will be missed.
Janet Hinkle
Friend
June 20, 2020
My condolences to the family. Lorraine was a good friend and mentor. I always enjoyed running into her at many events in our city. She was always smiling. Ill remember that smile.
Michael Passero
Friend
June 20, 2020
Lorraine & I shared a love for hat pins, history, historical jewels and so much more. She brought me a joy I will always cherish. Farewell for now, my Friend.
Donna Richmond
Friend
June 19, 2020
A magnificent woman, half of a magnificent couple. She was a force for good.
Chris Penta
Friend
June 19, 2020
We are so sad to hear this news. We enjoyed Lorraine so much. We will miss her sense of humor, stories and hospitality at the Thames Club.
Jan and Kris Magnussen
Friend
June 19, 2020
Some of my favorite memories of Lorraine were her programs at New London Rotary dressing up in period garb to bring a character to life. She was dedicated to the Club and always wanted the best for everyone. New London and the Rotary Club of New London can only hope her passion will be remembered for her "Service above Self".
Barry Levinson
Friend
June 19, 2020
Lorraine was a true friend both in the Thames Club and in Rotary. She was all in when it came to supporting the organizations to which she belonged. She participated and always worked for the betterment of her fellow members. She will be missed both institutionally and as a friend. We had some great times with she and Doug. God will care for her.
David and Earline Goebel
Friend
June 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Ive enjoyed her friendship and advice over the years I have known her. It was my honor to know her. She will be missed.
Peg Curtin
Friend
June 19, 2020
Lorraine and Doug were great friends and always available to me if I needed help and advice. I will always miss them and hold them in my heart forever.
Greer Puckett
Friend
June 19, 2020
As a member of both the New London Rotary and All Souls, I had many opportunities to interact with Lorraine. Her energy, wit, dedication, and passion were an inspiration to many. She will be so missed.
Liz Binger
Friend
June 19, 2020
Lorraine you have been such an inspiration to me! I am so so saddened to hear of your passing. Such a beautiful human being in every respect. You will be missed. In deepest sympathy, Linda Mariani
Linda Mariani
Friend
