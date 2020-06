New London - Lorraine E. Allen, of New London died Friday morning June 19, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Berlin, Germany the daughter of Albert and Ursula Ullman. She was married to Douglas Allen, who died in September 2015.Lorraine retired from Pfizer, where she was employed as the head of grants and contracts. She was a member of the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, the New London Lodge of Elks, the Thames Club and the Rotary Club of New London and active in civic affairs.She is survived by her daughter Heather Wydler and her husband Steven, of New London; and grandchildren: Duncan and Sebastian Alonso and Josephine and Robert Wydler.A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at All Soul's Unitarian Universalist Congregation at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to All Soul's Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 19 Jay Street, New London, CT 06320. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.