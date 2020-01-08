Home

Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Taftville, CT
Lorraine E. White


1932 - 2020
Lorraine E. White Obituary
Taftville - Lorraine E. White, 87, of Taftville died Sunday afternoon Jan. 5, 2020, at the Norwichtown Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born in Norwich July 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Andrew and Hildegarde (Crowe) White.

Lorraine was employed for 24 years as a Guidance Counselor at Fitch High School in Groton before retiring in 1995. She served as organist and choir director at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville since 1954.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Milton, Richard and Robert White.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 208, Taftville, CT 06380.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 8, 2020
