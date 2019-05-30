South Dennis, Mass. - Lorraine Ellsworth Simpson, 88, of South Dennis, Mass. died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home with her family.



A native of Cape Cod, Lorraine was born in Wareham, Mass. Aug. 31, 1930, of Lillian B. and Albert L. Simpson, and was one of three children, an older brother Ira Simpson (deceased), and a younger brother, Albert Simpson.



She married John Arthur Simpson (deceased) of New York June 18, 1950, in Chatham, Mass., with whom she had three children, Robert C. Simpson, Vandee K. Simkowski (deceased), and Lorri E. Badolato. Lorraine and her husband lived and raised their children predominantly in Connecticut. After the death of her husband, and after retiring from a long career in insurance, Lorraine returned to Cape Cod to live out the remainder of her life. It was on Cape Cod where she felt truly at home. Lorraine was an avid reader, and she loved to do word puzzles and watch tennis. She loved, and was beloved by, her grandchildren.



Lorraine is survived by her son, Robert of Dennis, MA, and his partner, Linda Banik; her daughter, Lorri of Stratham, NH, and her husband, Michael Badolato; four grandchildren, John Marth of North Kingstown, RI; Joshua Marth of Wakefield, R.I.; Shawn Simpson of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Erin Simpson of California; and four great-grandchildren, Lillian Marth (daughter of Joshua) and Kallie Marth (daughter of John), and Faith Simpson and Aidan Simpson (daughter and son, respectively, of Erin). She is also survived by her brother, Albert A. Simpson and his wife Darlene, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



Lorraine is also survived by her true and loyal friend, Janet Eldredge of Chatham, Mass., who was her best friend of 75 years.



She is predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Vandee; and her brother Ira.



She will be laid to rest in Old Lyme by her husband's side in a private ceremony.