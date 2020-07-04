Brooklyn - Lorraine Hansen, 91, of Brooklyn passed away peacefully to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ June 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born June 2, 1929, in Lancaster County, South Carolina to her parents, the late Augustus and Maggie Craig.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Bruce (Hazel) and Paul Ray; and her sister Viola. She was also predeceased by her daughter Patricia Ann Brakefield, and Charles "Chuck" Lewis Brakefield. She is survived by her son Ray Brakefield, of South Carolina; her daughter Debbie Hudd, of Canterbury, and Morris James "Jayme" Hansen Jr., of Waterford. She leaves behind several grandchildren including, Moses Brown, Matthew Brown, Courtney Brown, Andrea Schneider and Gage Brown (Debbie's children), all of Connecticut; Julia Hansen, of Connecticut and Kristen Rosario and Morris James Hansen III (Jayme's children); Dusty Brakefield and Ben Brakefield, (Chucky's children); Chasity Holland, Bruce Holland and Tyler Ross, of North Carolina (Anne's children); Ray Brakefield Jr., April and Spring Brakefield, Brian and Justin Brakefield, all of South Carolina (Ray's children); cousins, Karen Toni, Ashley and Nia Toni, of Connecticut, Laura Bodtke, of Maryland, Robert Bodtke, of Virginia; and a host of great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren, in all three states.
Lorraine was raised in the South, and her cooking was legendary. She loved her gardens and canning the fruits of her labor each season. She was quite drawn to the ocean and was known for heading to the shore, when storms were coming, but wind and rain only, because she was afraid of thunderstorms. She was known for her love of music; and was a very accomplished guitar player. She loved to sing, and touched many hearts with her hymns and songs. She also enjoyed crocheting, crafting, reading and bird watching.
She worked many years at William W. Backus Hospital, first in housekeeping, and then as a receptionist at the front desk - always smiling, always helpful. She loved her family very much. One of her favorite sayings, when we told her we loved her was, "I love you more!" She loved horses all her life and, together with her former husband Jim Hansen, proudly started Hilltop Stables in Ledyard, where they bought and sold horses, taught riding lessons, competed in horse shows and took out trail rides. She loved all horses, but her favorite one was her quarter horse stallion, Kay's Crown King. Over the last several months she spoke quite often about plans to get back on a horse soon, and we are sure she has already gone riding on King once again, joining many of her friends who were already there waiting; only this time, they are riding on the Lord's trails in Heaven.
According to Lorraine's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. We know that she was loved by many people however. Please remember her as a lively, lovely woman with lots of spark and an incredible sense of humor; and think of her when you see horses, a storm approaching, or smell good southern food cooking.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the private arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
.