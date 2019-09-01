Home

Lorraine Laverdure


1939 - 2019
Lorraine Laverdure Obituary
Waterford - Lorraine Laverdure, 79, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 19, 1939, in New London, the daughter of the late Franklyn and Cecile Ellis.

Lorraine retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after 32 years of service.

She leaves behind her son Gary Britagna of Waterford; daughter Denise Brouillier of Oakdale; sister Nancy Touchette of Preston; five grandchildren, Joseph Courtois, Kaylin Courtois, Ryan Britagna and Jennifer Pazzaglia and her husband Dave; and Erin Bridgman; great-granddaughter Eva; and nephew Mark Touchette.

All services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019
