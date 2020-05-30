Or Copy this URL to Share



Hampton, Va. - Lorraine Poletti, 91, after sharing a full, beautiful life with her beloved late husband, Robert, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, family and friends, Lorraine left us May 26, 2020.



She loved creating beauty around her family and home, enjoyed festive occasions, singing, music, dancing and travel. She will be missed and frequently, fondly, remembered by all who knew her.

