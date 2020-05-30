Lorraine Poletti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hampton, Va. - Lorraine Poletti, 91, after sharing a full, beautiful life with her beloved late husband, Robert, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, family and friends, Lorraine left us May 26, 2020.

She loved creating beauty around her family and home, enjoyed festive occasions, singing, music, dancing and travel. She will be missed and frequently, fondly, remembered by all who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved