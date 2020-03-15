|
|
Groton - Lorraine "Bunny" Ukraine, 86, of Groton passed away peacefully March 10, 2020. Lorraine was born May 8, 1933, in New London, the daughter of Marguerite (Terry) Coughlin and Phillip Robinson. She married James Ukraine in Essex, Oct. 23, 1954.
Lorraine is survived by four children: Karen Ukraine of Quincy, Mass., Kimberly Graham of Dover, N.H., Wendy Boissevain of Ft. Pierce, Fla. and Mark Ukraine and his partner Carol of Norwich; four grandchildren: Erik Diamond, Matthew Solmo, Stacy Dourado and Dayana Ukraine; six great-grandchildren: Ellie Diamond, Eli Diamond Jr., Erik Diamond Jr., Jason Hall , Mason Dourado Jr. and Aiden Dourado. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband James; her oldest daughter, Melanie Ukraine; her three grandsons, Evin Diamond, Eli Diamond and Keith Solmo; and her brother, Daniel James Coughlin.
She worked at Lee & Osgood in Norwich for several years; and in 1975, she began working at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital as a pharmacy technician, where she retired after more than 20 years of service.
No one loved summer and the beach more than she did. Once the warm weather started and the bathhouse opened, she was there. Summer was flip-flops, beach chairs, grinders and the Good Humor man. Her children grew up in the sand. Bunny was a loyal friend and a woman of true integrity. She laughed easily and loved classical music, feel-good movies, reading and traveling abroad. A longtime resident of Uncasville, she lived her last years at Solstice Senior Living Community at Groton, where she made many more friends.
A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Her burial will be private at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020