Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly Jr.


1941 - 2019
Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly Jr. Obituary
Lisbon - Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly, Jr. 77, of Lisbon died Saturday morning July 13, 2019, at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Athol, Mass. August 19, 1941, the son of the late Louis A. and Rosabelle (Gravel) Jolly, Sr.

Sonny was self-employed, and known as the Woodman. February 20, 1960, he married Virginia (Stevens) Jolly in Athol, Mass.; she survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons, Brian Jolly (Cheryle), Roy Jolly (Nancy), Michael Jolly (Dana), and Peter Jolly; three daughters, Sandi Finley (Mark), Tammy Trainor (Patrick), and Linda Worthington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CFEC c/o James Trainor Fund, 68 Federal Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019
