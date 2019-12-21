Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Edward Rollins

Send Flowers
Louis Edward Rollins Obituary
Centre, Ala. - Louis Edward Rollins, 70, by way of Centre, Ala. passed away surrounded by love. After attending high school in Alabama, he became a carpenter. He loved hard drink, horseshoes and playing basketball. He loved cooking, time with family and friends and playing cards. He had a big heart. He had a presence like no other; when he was around, everyone knew it and appreciated it.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. in Church and Allen Funeral Home at 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.

Please send any donations to the Smilow Cancer Center.
Published in The Day on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -