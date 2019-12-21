|
|
|
Centre, Ala. - Louis Edward Rollins, 70, by way of Centre, Ala. passed away surrounded by love. After attending high school in Alabama, he became a carpenter. He loved hard drink, horseshoes and playing basketball. He loved cooking, time with family and friends and playing cards. He had a big heart. He had a presence like no other; when he was around, everyone knew it and appreciated it.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in Church and Allen Funeral Home at 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Please send any donations to the Smilow Cancer Center.
Published in The Day on Dec. 21, 2019