Old Lyme - Louis J. Bonamarte, 87, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1933, in New London, the youngest of two children, to Louis Bonamarte and Angelina (Colangelo) Bonamarte.
He graduated from New London High School in 1952. In 1953, he volunteered for the draft and served two years in the U.S. Army, attached to the special services division, Fort Carlson, Colo. He left the Army in 1955, with an honorable discharge and moved to New York to pursue his passion with fine art further. After five years in New York, he moved back to his hometown of New London to start a family. While in Connecticut, he worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat as a conceptual artist for approximately ten years before leaving to pursue his career in fine art full time. He studied under John Pike, the earliest influence on his painting style, and continued his craft for the remainder of his life. He has been awarded numerous prestigious art awards throughout his career. He was featured in Who's Who in American Art, American Artist Watercolor, Soundings, the New York Times, Connecticut Journal – CPTV and Connecticut Maritime Art & History just to name a few. His work has been featured in galleries across the country and abroad. He was a founding member of the Lyme Academy of Fine Art, a lifelong member of the American Society of Marine Artists and a long-time member of the Lyme Art Association, where he will best be remembered for his many years of teaching watercolor.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Melonie of Old Lyme; his son Adam of Niantic; and Adam's mother Janice of New London. He is also survived by nephews: John, Steven and Carl; as well as a niece Jeanne. He was predeceased by his sister Marian Brogi of Danbury.
At his request, services will be private. A memorial art show and Celebration of Life will be held at the Lyme Art Association in the spring. Details to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020