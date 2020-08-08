1/1
Louis J. "Lou" Tackling
1959 - 2020
Waterford - U.S. Army veteran Louis "Lou" J. Tackling passed away July 31, 2020, at his home in Waterford. He was born Sept. 2, 1959. He is predeceased by his mother Merle Tackling. He is survived by his father John A. Tackling Sr.; his sister JoAnn Tackling; and his brother John A. Tackling Jr. He is also survived by his nieces, Desiree Discola, Katherine Lambert and Jennifer Tackling; a nephew Jonathon Tackling; and 16 of their children.

Lou loved to play guitar and spend time with his companion Shelly, and beloved Great Pyrenees, Pearl.

Arrangements are private. All donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project to help support our veterans.

Published in The Day on Aug. 8, 2020.
