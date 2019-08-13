|
|
Niantic - Louis John Rovero, 84, previously of Niantic, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Harbor Village Health & Rehab Center in New London. Louis was born Mar. 14, 1935, in Putnam, to Seconda and Rita Rovero. He graduated Putnam High School as valedictorian, earned his Bachelor of Science degree on an academic scholarship from Dartmouth College where he played football. Louis earned a master's degree in Education from the University of Connecticut. During his 30 year career, he taught math at Plainfield, Putnam, and New London High Schools, and was director of guidance counseling at New London Junior High School.
Following retirement, Louis worked a few years alongside son-in-law, Bill, remodeling homes.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Jeanne. He is survived by their five children, John (Caroline Masters) Rovero, of Germany, Janet (Bill) Schmidt of Niantic, Luann (Tim) Powers of Juneau, Alaska, David (Julie) Rovero of Groton, and Dianne (Jacob) LuningPrak of Arnold, Md.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grand-children. He is also survived by siblings, Charlotte Herlihy of Dayville, Daniel Rovero of Dayville, Malcolm Rovero of Thompson, Paula Looby of Encinitas, Calif., and Maria Werner of Santee, Calif.; and a large extended family.
Louis married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Planchon, in 1956. They raised their family in Putnam and Salem and later moved to Niantic, and wintered in Winter Haven, Fla. for several years in their retirement. He is fondly remembered for his love and dedication to his family, generosity, strong work ethic, humility, strong sense of moral purpose, keen wit, and intelligence. He and Jeanne traveled the U.S.A., camping with their children. His hobbies included gardening, yard work, nature, construction projects, crossword puzzles, building model ships, and an occasional rock wall. He taught those he touched the importance of being a lifelong learner.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and he requested no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Boys Town, Nebraska (his favorite charity), or simply tickle a child. The Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019