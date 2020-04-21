|
|
Quaker Hill – Louis Leon Lake, 93, passed away April 18, 2020 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital due to natural causes complicated by Covid-19.
He was born in New London March 26, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Louise (Larmonie) Lake. Lou joined the Navy as a young man and was a Seaman Second Class on the U.S.S. Helena in 1945 until 1946 later returning to graduate from Chapman Technical High School in New London. He then went to work at Pfizer for 37 years as a safety inspector until his retirement in 1988 after which he owned and operated Steerhorn Leather in Uncasville.
Lou enjoyed working with his hands, woodworking, painting and building model trains and boats. He enjoyed his trips to New Hampshire and the Florida Keys as well as spending relaxing time at home with his cat Tonka. Lou loved animals and had a special fondness for Golden Retrievers. He always had a special place in his heart for the pets that he had loved and had left him too soon. Ike, Otto and Dinky.
Lou is survived by his sons, Michael Lake of Tucson, Ariz., and Kenneth Lake of Quaker Hill; his grandson Christopher Lake of Westbrook; great-grandchildren, Conor and Serenity; his brother J. Thomas Lake and wife Sandra of San Antonio, Fla.; sister Louise Gates of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his daughter Susan Lake as well as two brothers, Irvin and Carl Lake and four sisters, Viola Preston, Arleene McNichol, Helen Skovinski and Bernice Ray.
Due to the current global pandemic, a private funeral service and burial will be held. A celebration of Lou's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Quaker Hill, CT.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2020