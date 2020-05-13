Lew was a good man and a true friend. We had many laughs and lots of fun. But make no mistake when he was captainng a ship, he was the Captain. In later years he would lose track of when I last visited, and say you should come see me more often. Forgetting I had just recently been with him. I shall never forget my friend Lew and will always have fond memories of him.

William. Perkins

Friend