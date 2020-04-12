|
Plantsville - Louis Marshall Atherton, 81, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at LiveWell in Plantsville. Born in Colon, Panama Dec. 20, 1938, he was the son of Edward Atherton and Doris Rowe.
He was a business person, real estate entrepreneur and a leader in Connecticut's Latin American community. Louis was active in bringing legislation that allowed for the Connecticut state driver's license test to be taken in Spanish. He was one of the founders and an early board member of SACO (Spanish American Cultural Organization), which later became Centro de la Comunidad. Louis was also a member of the New London Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club.
He spent a majority of his adult life in New London. He then moved to Berkeley, Calif. for a number of years, ultimately returning to New London in his final year.
Louis is survived by his three sons, Nico, and his mother, Lori Nassetta Atherton, as well as his eldest son, Luis and son, Alexis and his daughter, Cassandra. He also leaves his sisters, Bienvenida, Elida and Anita; his grandchildren: Jada, Mateo, Mila, Alessandra and Amira. He is predeceased by his brothers, Arnulfo De La Rosa and Alberto Howe.
Funeral Services will be held privately at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with his arrangements. Please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020