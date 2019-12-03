|
|
Waterford - Louis Mercuri Jr., 75, of Waterford passed away Nov. 19, 2019. Louis is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Christine (Roggero) Mercuri.
Louis was a notable mathematician and professor of computer science. He retired from Three Rivers Community College as Professor Emeritus in 2009. He was also an accomplished musician.
A private memorial service was held.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019