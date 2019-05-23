Uncasville - Louis O. Marino, 88, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully May 17, 2019.



Louis was born July 2, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the oldest-and only living-of three sons of Leonard and Anna (Santoro) Marino. He grew up in Brooklyn loving school and enjoying sports, especially basketball. In 1948, after graduating from high school, Louis obtained a job in New York City with Texaco, Inc., an oil company with world-wide operations. Louis worked for Texaco and its subsidiaries for the next 45 years and retired Jan. 1, 1993. During those years, he graduated from the City College of New York with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration by attending evening classes for eight years while working full time. During the Korean War, Louis was drafted by the U.S. Army and was posted to Mannheim, Germany as a company clerk.



In 1954, while enjoying a furlough in England, he met the beautiful, 19-year-old, French-born Henriette Bourget on London's Tower Bridge. Their international romance was conducted mainly through correspondence. In 1955, Corporal Marino was honorably discharged, and Henriette received her visa the following year to come to America. They were married April 7, 1956. Five years later, Henriette became a naturalized U.S. citizen.



In 1962, Louis accepted an overseas assignment and spent the next 15 years handling administrative and financial matters for Texaco; first in the jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia and later in the Sahara Desert in the North African country of Libya. Henriette accompanied Louis during these years. On July 22, 1968, his son, Louis Joseph, was born in Tripoli. Eight years later, Louis and his family returned to the U.S. and purchased a home in Connecticut. During Louis' post-retirement years, he volunteered to be president of three organizations: Texaco's Retirement Club of Connecticut, the Young at in the Hillcrest Retirement Community, and the Montville Senior Center. Louis also wrote a book entitled, "80 Short Stories of My Life," which he dedicated to his two grandchildren.



Louis is survived by his beloved wife, Henriette; his son, Louis Joseph; daughter-in-law, Karin; and his two grandchildren, Anna and Enzo.



Louis wished to be cremated and there will be no calling hours. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations in Louis' honor may be made to the Montville Senior Center, 12 Maple Ave., Uncasville, CT 06382, or to St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville, CT 06382.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Day on May 23, 2019