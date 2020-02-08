Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Louis Philip Taylor


1928 - 2020
Louis Philip Taylor Obituary
Norwich - Louis Philip Taylor, 92, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the William W. Backus Hospital. Louis was born Jan. 3, 1928. He married Lois (Goldberg) June 14, 1964. She survives him.

He was a graduate of Yale University and worked as a builder with his own construction company and later as a construction manager for the State of Connecticut.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich. Burial will follow at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 in Preston.

The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2020
