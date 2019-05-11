Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Baldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis R. Baldi Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis R. Baldi Jr. Obituary
New London - Master Chief (RET) Louis R. Baldi, Jr. passed away Dec. 3, 2018, in Tampa Fla.

He is survived by his spouse Kate; his son Steven; his daughter Erika; three step-children; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his sister Shirley Mason; brother-in-law Donald Mason; many other family members; friends; and his two beloved dogs, Foxy & Scruffy.

Louis (AKA Butch) was born in Concord, N.H., graduated from Concord High, attended Bentley Business School for a few semesters then left to join the Navy, where he proudly served 26 years in the Submarine Squadrons.

Living in Gales Ferry, he went to work for Foxwood Casino for 8 years before working at the submarine base in Groton. He and his wife Caroline Belanger Baldi moved to North Carolina to be close to their family who lived across the state line in Viginia. Sadly, Carol died within weeks after moving. Lou was also predeceased by his parents, Louis Sr. and Sylvia Baldi and stepson Craig Mills.

Interment for Lou will be at 2 p.m. May 13, in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, with full Military Honors.
Published in The Day on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now