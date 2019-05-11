New London - Master Chief (RET) Louis R. Baldi, Jr. passed away Dec. 3, 2018, in Tampa Fla.



He is survived by his spouse Kate; his son Steven; his daughter Erika; three step-children; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his sister Shirley Mason; brother-in-law Donald Mason; many other family members; friends; and his two beloved dogs, Foxy & Scruffy.



Louis (AKA Butch) was born in Concord, N.H., graduated from Concord High, attended Bentley Business School for a few semesters then left to join the Navy, where he proudly served 26 years in the Submarine Squadrons.



Living in Gales Ferry, he went to work for Foxwood Casino for 8 years before working at the submarine base in Groton. He and his wife Caroline Belanger Baldi moved to North Carolina to be close to their family who lived across the state line in Viginia. Sadly, Carol died within weeks after moving. Lou was also predeceased by his parents, Louis Sr. and Sylvia Baldi and stepson Craig Mills.



Interment for Lou will be at 2 p.m. May 13, in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, with full Military Honors. Published in The Day on May 11, 2019