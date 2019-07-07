Services Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home 84 Montauk Ave. New London , CT 06320 (860) 443-3600 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home 84 Montauk Ave. New London , CT 06320 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Louis Tuttle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Raymond "Louie" Tuttle

1961 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email New London - Louis "Louie" Raymond Tuttle, 57, died at St. Raphael's Hospital July 1, 2019, from complications following surgery. He was surrounded by Matt Greene, a devoted friend and invaluable guide throughout Lou's adult life, and friends of 45 years, David and Nancy Burnett.



Louie was born to Raymond and Frances Tuttle Aug. 14, 1961, in Palmer, Mass. Louie's mother died when he was five, and he entered what was to become a series of foster placements. At the age of ten, Louie went to live at the Waterford Country School in Quaker Hill, and was educated in the Waterford Public School system. Louie had many struggles after leaving WCS, and for a period of time he was homeless. With no prior business experience, he founded Lou's Moving, Cleanup and Handyman Services, a successful operation he ran for over 25 years.



Louie, in spite of a childhood that would have broken and embittered most people, was an irrepressible, engaging, and kind-hearted man. He never forgot the experience of homelessness, and through his business he sought out and employed many in that community. On holidays, Lou would plan a "feast" for all his friends he wanted to feed, and then would go visit with close friends at their homes after. He was generous to a fault, and his concern for others was without limit.



Louie was very proud of his business and always answered his phone "Lou's", even when he was in the hospital. He loved working for what he called the "rich and famous" at their "mansions". He was known to many local attorneys as the "go-to" guy to clean out homes. He never sat around waiting for work; he would constantly call or stop by until you found something for him to do.



Louie loved antiques and memorabilia; he was so excited to clean out homes to see what people were throwing away, which could become his next treasure. He enjoyed getting up at three in the morning to get the prime spot to sell his wares at local flea markets, although he usually brought home more items than he went there with.



Louie had many people in his life that were influential to him; Matt and Margaret Greene and family, who were Louie's pseudo family, David and Nancy Burnett and family, Rich and Alice Valentini, the Schact family of Waterford Country school, Attorney Chip Anderson, who assisted Louie in buying a home for a dollar, and Avner Gregory, who provided the hands-on assistance to renovate it. There are so many other people and families that had a close and long-lasting relationship with Lou, not to mention the many who Lou had provided guidance, shelter, food, and work for over the years. He was a treasured friend to many in the New London area, and once you were Louie's friend, you were his friend for life.



Four decades after leaving Waterford Country School, he was one of its most devoted alumni, and maintained close and loving friendships with many staff members and fellow students. Louie had a unique and wonderful way of putting things into words, and always wrote a eulogy for the important people in his life who predeceased him.



Louie's passing leaves a void in the lives of a very wide and diverse circle of people. His life was a remarkable story of resilience, gratitude, and exuberance. Louie was a force of nature, and those who loved him will have a difficult time adjusting to his absence.



He was predeceased by his immediate family members, but was loved and valued by many who gratefully considered him a part of their family. Some aunts and uncles from Mass. survive him.



Calling hours will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Monday, July 8 at the Impellitteri - Malia Funeral Home at 84 Montauk Avenue in New London.



Calling hours will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Monday, July 8 at the Impellitteri - Malia Funeral Home at 84 Montauk Avenue in New London.



In memory of Louie's long affiliation with Waterford Country School, contributions can be made to the school at 78 Hunts Brook Road, Quaker Hill CT 06375 Published in The Day on July 7, 2019