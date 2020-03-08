|
|
Louis Downar
East Lyme - Centenarian, Louis "Lou" V. Downar, 101, passed comfortably in his sleep Feb. 29, 2020 at his home in the company of his loving wife, Jenny Downar, and longtime family friend, Gary Tiller. Louis was born Nov. 24, 1918, in New York City to William and Elise Downar.
Louis assisted his father running the family farm in East Lyme, taking that over when his father passed. He also worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton. Lou was always a strong, resilient and independent person. He was incredibly hard-working, kind and generous to family and friends. He loved his border collies and the land and home where he has lived since the 1930s. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, nephews, Arthur, of Connecticut and Albert, of New York; niece Andrea, of New York; and cousins, Stefanie, Victoria and Mary, all of Arkansas.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020