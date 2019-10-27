|
New London - Louise Almira Lancaster Greer, 95, peacefully departed this life Oct. 22, 2019. She was born Nov.13, 1924, in New London to the late Richard and Dorothy Conover Lancaster.
Louise was educated in the New London school system, attending the prestigious all-girls high school, Williams Memorial Institute (WMI). She was an honor student all through school and excelled in all her studies. She was particularly partial to her English classes. Louise took piano lessons and became the "Lancaster Maestro!" She loved music of all kinds, especially jazz.
She met and married Frank White Sr. in March 1941, and remained married for 14 years. After a period of time, she met and married the man of her dreams, in the person of Wallace Lee Greer. This union produced one son for the couple.
Louise was one of the early black entrepreneurs in the city of New London. She opened a restaurant called Weezie's Kitchen on Main Street. It was the hot spot for many years until the Model Cities Program came through with reconstruction for that area.
Louise was a faithful member of Evans Memorial AME Zion Church in Norwich. She lived her last several months comfortably in the warm climate of Lakeland, Fla., where her oldest daughter resides.
Louise is survived by four daughters: Rev. Dr. Barbara White of Lakeland, Debra White and Alicia Garrett both of Norwich and Sandra White-Washington (Roscoe) of New York City; two sons, Albert White and Spencer White (Kimberly) both of Norwich; her 2 brothers, Spencer Conover Lancaster and Albert Lewis Lancaster both of New London; 24 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and a host of very special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Greer; and her sons, Frank White Jr., Brett Greer and James White.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 28, followed by the funeral service at noon, at Evans Memorial AME Zion Church, McKinley Ave., Norwich. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London.
Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019