Louise Ann Viscione

Louise Ann Viscione Obituary
Groton - Louise Ann Viscione, 94, of F Street in Groton, passed away at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Mike and Mary Peropat.

Mrs. Viscione was employed for many years at Smith Insurance Inc. in Groton.

She is predeceased by her husband Rosario Viscione; and granddaughter Rachel Laird.

She is survived by her daughter Rosemary Laird of Ill.; her son Michael Viscione (MaryBeth) of Fla.; and grandchildren, Todd Laird, Donna Viscione and Michelle Viscione.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Sacred Heart Church, Groton. Interment will follow in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Groton. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
