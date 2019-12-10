Home

POWERED BY

Services
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Quarto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Mary Quarto

Send Flowers
Louise Mary Quarto Obituary
Coventry - Louise Mary Quarto, 93, passed away peacefully at Mansfield Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Calling Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, with a procession beginning at 10 a.m to the Funeral Mass at the Cathedral of St. Patrick. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Louise's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Cathedral School, 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -