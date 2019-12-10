|
Coventry - Louise Mary Quarto, 93, passed away peacefully at Mansfield Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Calling Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, with a procession beginning at 10 a.m to the Funeral Mass at the Cathedral of St. Patrick. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Louise's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Cathedral School, 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Dec. 10, 2019