Waterford - Louise Morgan, 89, of Waterford entered eternal life Aug. 26, 2020. She was born June 12, 1931, in New London to the late Salvatore and Fannie (Fortunato) Santangelo. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Morgan.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.



A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.



