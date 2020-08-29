1/
Louise Morgan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Louise Morgan, 89, of Waterford entered eternal life Aug. 26, 2020. She was born June 12, 1931, in New London to the late Salvatore and Fannie (Fortunato) Santangelo. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Morgan.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved