Waterford - Louise Morgan, 89, of Waterford entered eternal life Aug. 26, 2020. She was born June 12, 1931, in New London, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Fannie (Fortunato) Santangelo.
She attended local schools and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1948. Louise was united in marriage to Raymond Morgan Aug. 8, 1959. Her beloved Raymond died Dec. 6, 2017. She enjoyed bowling and was a league member in the former Waterford bowling leagues and the former Midas Society. She was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Louise is survived by her three children, Edward Morgan of Maryland, Annlouise Hallisey of Niantic and Susan Morgan of Wethersfield; a sister, Fannie Santangelo of New London; and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by three siblings, Mary Gentile, Viola Howatt and Lucy Johnson.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. Entombment in St. Mary Cemetery mausoleum will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360 or the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.