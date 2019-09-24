|
|
New London - Louise Ruth Larson, 97, formerly of Niantic, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at Beechwood Manor in New London. She was born July 1, 1922, in Ridgway, Pa., the eldest of eight children of Wallace and Amy Bodley Matha. She married Wallace R. Larson May 23, 1946, in their hometown of Ridgway, PA.
She was a member of the Niantic Baptist Church, VFW Kari Hill Post 5849 Auxiliary, Fleet Reserve Auxiliary and the Submarine Veterans of World War II Auxiliary.
Louise loved her family dearly and enjoyed attending all her children and grandchildren's sporting events, and family gatherings. She was a cub scout den mother, a girl scout troop leader; she did everything a good mother should do. She also enjoyed the Submarine Veterans of World War II Conventions to which she and her husband traveled with life-long friends all across the United States and loved visiting her brothers and sisters in Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her three children, Kurt Larson (Charlotte) of Norwich, Kevin Larson of Jewett City, and Kim Ballestrini (Vinton) of East Lyme; seven grandchildren, Eric, Amy, Elizabeth, Kelly, Jason, Casey and William; and ten great-grandchildren, Calvin, Reese, Ella. Erik, Alex, Jared, Cole, Joanna, Bronwen and Coda. Also, she is survived by her twin brothers, Richard Matha and Robert Matha; and a sister, Peggy Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wallace "Swede" Larson; her parents; and sisters, Betty Birch, Dolores Kriegish, Dormilee Feustal, and Nancy Rosetti.
The family would also like to thank the nursing and staff of Beechwood Manor for the wonderful care of our mother during her stay there.
All services are private. Donations in her memory may be made to VFW Kari-Hill Post 5849, 39 Columbus Ave, Niantic, CT 06357.
To sign the family's online register book please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019