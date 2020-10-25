Uncasville - On Oct. 22, 2020, in the late afternoon of one of the most beautiful fall days, Lucia "Lucy" Lamperelli left this world to go spend eternal life with her beloved husband Val. Lucia was born May 29, 1931, in Bari, Italy, to Domenico and Angela Cassano. She was one of seven children. It was in Italy that she unexpectedly met her husband in a stairwell, and their timeless love story began. She bravely left her entire family behind to start a new life and build her family here in the United States. Val and Lucy were married Sept. 29, 1952, and she became a naturalized citizen in 1957. Together, they raised their beautiful daughter Maria.



Lucia worked at Gordon's Shoe Outlet in Norwich for 27 years. She always had an eye for fashion and trends and used this to her advantage during her time in sales. Her passion for shoes was evident, and became a signature trademark of hers. If you ever needed a pair of shoes, or a piece of jewelry, she was there to help you out.



Lucia, aka Lucy, is best known for her homemade sauce, zucchini patties, and enthusiasm for cooking and entertaining. One could never visit her house without being expected to sit down and eat a full meal, regardless of the time of day; or to take an entire meal home for later. She was very generous, and relished in having people share in a meal with her. She especially cherished Sunday dinners around the table with her family. In addition to this, being involved in the lives of her great-grandchildren brought extra joy to her days.



Outside of the kitchen, Lucia loved getting her hair and nails done, shopping on QVC and traveling the world. She valued self-care, and at 89 years old, had the most impeccable skin and trendiest outfits. Lucia's personality also had a style of its own. She was known for straightforwardly speaking her mind, and there was never any question of where you stood with her. You knew that when she started speaking to you in Italian, you were in trouble. That spunk is what made her so very special.



Lucia is survived by her daughter Maria Gwudz and her husband Stanley; granddaughter Stephanie DeGaetano and her husband Evan; and grandson Gregory Gwudz and his wife Megan. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Stella, Wade, Taylor and Joseph, who are going to deeply miss going to Nana's house and sneaking a piece of chocolate from her candy jar. In addition, she is survived by her sister Ana Strippoli of Bari, Italy; along with numerous nieces and nephews, both in Italy and the United States.



Lucia recently lost her husband of 68 years in May, and that void and emptiness in her life could never be filled. Their love story was one straight out of a movie, and it brings the family serenity knowing that they have been reunited and can finally be together again.



Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Joseph's Cemetery; 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich. The family asks that in lieu of flowers and donations, you take the time to sit down with a loved one for a Sunday dinner and pay it forward with an act of kindness to those in need.



