Waterford - Lucille G. "Lucy" Lawrence, 84, died peacefully Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Etienne C. "Charlie" Lawrence. Lucy was born February 18, 1935, in Grand Case, St. Martin, where she spent her childhood enjoying the sun, the sea, and the beauty of the island. She came to the United States in 1955, and returned to marry Etienne in St. Martin Dec. 1, 1956.
She was very proud when the two of them became American citizens in 1965. Lucy was a seamstress for many years at Hendel Manufacturing in New London. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking for her family, hosting gatherings and picnics, and playing cards. Most of all, she loved God and enjoyed listening to and singing hymns. Everyone who knew her will miss her and her many signature dishes, which were always prepared with love.
Besides her husband Lucy is survived by her three daughters, Betty (Alexandre) Antipoff, Ann (Matthew) Condon, and Donna (Charles) Stroneski, all of Waterford. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Timothy (Rachel) Condon, Gregory (Jenna) Antipoff, and Nicholas (Michelle) Condon all of Waterford; Tiffany Antipoff (Gavin) Wentworth of Bloomfield; Kristina Antipoff (Benjamin) Brenners of San Diego, Calif.; and Michael Stroneski and Matthew Stroneski, of Waterford. She is also survived by her siblings, Rita Mingo and Steven Laurence of East Lyme and Joseph Laurence of St. Martin. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and blessed with many amazing family and friends from St. Martin too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her parents.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, in St. Joseph Church, with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at New London Rehab, VNA, and Hospice for their wonderful care and support of the family through this difficult time.
Lucille's memorial video may be seen at, and condolences may be shared on Lucille's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019