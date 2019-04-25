Groton - Lucille "Lou" M. (Gunther) Feeney, 91, passed away at Fairview April 23, 2019. She was born March 2, 1928, in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Helen and Robert Chapel.



Lou married to Edward J. Feeney Feb. 13, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Savannah, Ga. Edward predeceased her Feb. 28, 2008.



She was a graduate of Windham High School in Willimantic and later graduated from the New London Business College. Lou worked at the Underwater Sound Lab in New London and also worked for the Town of Groton from 1967 until her retirement in 1986.



She was an active member of her community. She enjoyed making friends, socializing, and sharing good cheer.



Lou is survived by her son Edward Feeney (Sherry), of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and her daughter Joan Feeney, of Groton; her two grandsons, Brian and James Feeney, of northern Va. She is also survived by her brother Robert Chapel, of Kingsland, Ga.; her brothers-in-law John Feeney (Honore), of Groton, and Joseph Feeney (Barbara), of Waterford; and her sister-in-law Patricia Feeney of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her son Gary Feeney; her sister Helene Koennicke; and her brothers-in-law, W. William Koennicke and Thomas Feeney.



Lou's family would like to thank the staff at Fairview for their compassionate and exceptional care and they would also like to thank Linda Giambra of Care at Home for her gift of friendship to Lou.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Burial will follow in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations in Lou's memory may be made to Sacred Heart School, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton, CT 06340 or Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Road, Groton, CT 06340.