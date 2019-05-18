Mystic - Lucille P. Kerr of Niantic and Mystic, died Wednesday May, 15, 2019.



She was born Sept. 19, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa and raised in Omaha, Nebr. She proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves during World War II and then attended Creighton University. She became a Certified Public Accountant and was the first woman to serve in that capacity in Charleston, W.Va., and the third woman to work as a CPA in the state.



After establishing her career, she married at the age of 36 and took time off to raise two children and volunteer in many community organizations, including The Red Cross. She later worked for Donald Brodeur Sr., CPA in Old Saybrook, and then bravely "hung her shingle out" in front of the family home and established her own thriving CPA practice.



Lucille was a member of Niantic Community Church from 1967-2009, serving in many capacities over the years. In 2009, she became of member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.



Never one to sit idle, Lucille donated her CPA talents by serving as Treasurer of the Stoneridge Residents Association, and as a participant of numerous activities including, the Financial Committee, and the Financial Fairness Group. She was also an avid bridge player, enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with friends and family. In recent years, she was blessed to share companionship and many adventures with her dear friend, Arne Johnson.



Lucille will be remembered for her vivacious smile, her quick wit, her sharp mind and her generous heart.



She is survived by her son George (Hal) Kerr of Meridan; her daughter Jane Kerr-Fernandez and husband Luis of Byfield, Mass.; and her two grandsons, Luis Miguel and Diego. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Richard Kerr.



Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Rd, Groton.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital or Hospice Southeastern Connecticut (www.hospicesect.org).



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on May 18, 2019