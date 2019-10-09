|
Niantic - It is with profound sadness Lucille Patricia (Awezec) Vega formerly of Charleston, S.C. was called home unexpectedly to the Lord Oct. 5, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Ashley James Yerrington and his wife Raquel of Chesapeake, Va.; daughter Allie Austin of Taylorsville, Ky.; grandson Vincint; her mother Lucille Awezec; siblings, Sue, JoAnn, Leigh and her husband David; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Alfred Awezec.
lmpellitteri-Malia Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019